MARKED FOR MERCY: Saved by Jesus and "Marked for Unfathomable Mercy" The Earth and it's inhabitants are marked for judgement.
DWP97048
DWP97048
83 followers
30 views • 6 months ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JS_EkNQImM4 


Hosea 6:6 AKJV For I desired mercy, and not sacrifice; and the knowledge of God more than burnt offerings. URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hosea%206:6&version=AKJV

Subject: Titus 3:3-6 AKJV from Bible Gateway URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Titus%203:3-6&version=AKJV  3 For we ourselves also were sometimes foolish, disobedient, deceived, serving divers lusts and pleasures, living in malice and envy, hateful, and hating one another. 4 But after that the kindness and love of God our Saviour toward man appeared, 5 not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost; 6 which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Saviour;


Ephesians 2:4-5 AKJV 4 But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us, 5 even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;)  URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ephesians%202:4-5&version=AKJV

Hebrews 4:16 AKJV Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need. URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hebrews%204:16&version=AKJV

Romans 12:1 AKJV I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans%2012:1&version=AKJV

Revelation 19 AKJV from Bible Gateway URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2019&version=AKJV

Revelation 21 AKJV URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2021&version=AKJV  


Lamentations 3:19-24 ESV Remember my affliction and my wanderings, the wormwood and the gall! 20 My soul continually remembers it  and is bowed down within me. 21 But this I call to mind,   and therefore I have hope: 22 The steadfast love of t his mercies never come to an end; he Lord never ceases;[a] 23 they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness 24 “The Lord is my portion,” says my soul, “therefore I will hope in him.”  URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Lamentations%203:19-24&version=ESV

Psalm 23 NIV from Bible Gateway URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm%2023&version=NIV

Psalm 145:8-18 NIV  URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm%20145:8-18&version=NIV

James 2:13 NIV because judgment without mercy will be shown to anyone who has not been merciful. Mercy triumphs over judgment. URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=James%202:13&version=NIV

jesus is lordjamie waldenmarked for mercy
