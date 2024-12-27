MARKED FOR MERCY: Saved by Jesus and "Marked for Unfathomable Mercy" The Earth and it's inhabitants are marked for judgement.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hosea 6:6 AKJV For I desired mercy, and not sacrifice; and the knowledge of God more than burnt offerings. URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hosea%206:6&version=AKJV
Subject: Titus 3:3-6 AKJV from Bible Gateway URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Titus%203:3-6&version=AKJV 3 For we ourselves also were sometimes foolish, disobedient, deceived, serving divers lusts and pleasures, living in malice and envy, hateful, and hating one another. 4 But after that the kindness and love of God our Saviour toward man appeared, 5 not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost; 6 which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Saviour;
Ephesians 2:4-5 AKJV 4 But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us, 5 even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;) URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ephesians%202:4-5&version=AKJV
Hebrews 4:16 AKJV Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need. URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hebrews%204:16&version=AKJV
Romans 12:1 AKJV I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans%2012:1&version=AKJV
Revelation 19 AKJV from Bible Gateway URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2019&version=AKJV
Revelation 21 AKJV URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2021&version=AKJV
Lamentations 3:19-24 ESV Remember my affliction and my wanderings, the wormwood and the gall! 20 My soul continually remembers it and is bowed down within me. 21 But this I call to mind, and therefore I have hope: 22 The steadfast love of t his mercies never come to an end; he Lord never ceases;[a] 23 they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness 24 “The Lord is my portion,” says my soul, “therefore I will hope in him.” URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Lamentations%203:19-24&version=ESV
Psalm 23 NIV from Bible Gateway URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm%2023&version=NIV
Psalm 145:8-18 NIV URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm%20145:8-18&version=NIV
James 2:13 NIV because judgment without mercy will be shown to anyone who has not been merciful. Mercy triumphs over judgment. URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=James%202:13&version=NIV