Illegal aliens wreaking havoc at the Southern Border last night near El Paso, TX

JUST IN: Footage has been released of illegal aliens wreaking havoc at the Southern Border last night near El Paso, first reported by @ElPasoYa
Rest assured: The border is completely secure according to the Biden White House. In the clip, the alien invaders appear to be chanting "Si se puede" which means "yes, it can be done” or “yes you can.” The number of migrant encounters at the southern border has already surpassed last year's total as the president continues to ignore the crisis. Shameful.