© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2f1xkec02b
在聽證會上: 許多最有影響力的美國政府和病毒學學術權威正在協調, 反駁任何類型的實驗室理論. 因為這些官員和科學家知道 新冠肺炎 可能是由美國政府資助的武漢實驗室洩漏造成的。
At the hearing: many of the most influential US government and academic authorities on virology were coordinating to disprove any lab theory. Because these officials and scientists knew that COVID could have resulted from a lab leak in Wuhan funded by the US government.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #MattaofFact #Ryan #takedowntheccp