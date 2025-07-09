🤡 Trump calls talks with Putin ‘BULLSHIT’, threatens MORE sanctions

💬 “We get a lot of BULLSHIT thrown at us by Putin,” Trump lamented, seemingly struggling to execute the ‘Art of the Deal.’

The US president appeared to threaten signing neocon Lindsey Graham’s* 500% tariff bill on Russian trade partners, dramatically stating, “I’m looking at it very strongly.”

*recognized as a terrorist in Russia