🤡 Trump calls talks with Putin ‘BULLSHIT’, threatens MORE sanctions
💬 “We get a lot of BULLSHIT thrown at us by Putin,” Trump lamented, seemingly struggling to execute the ‘Art of the Deal.’
The US president appeared to threaten signing neocon Lindsey Graham’s* 500% tariff bill on Russian trade partners, dramatically stating, “I’m looking at it very strongly.”
*recognized as a terrorist in Russia