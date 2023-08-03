BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Demystifying Homeschooling at The Red Pill Expo
Red Pill Expo
Red Pill Expo
866 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 08/03/2023

Mandy Jacobs explains the content of her presentation at the Red Pill Expo to be held in Des Moines, Iowa on 2023 August 12-13. She will share her experience as a former investment banker who decided that the best thing she could do for her children was to take them out of government schools and homeschool them. To her surprise, it was easy and a lot of fun, but the biggest payoff was how well her children thrived and advanced in this environment. Her story is impressive. More information about The Red Pill Expo at http://redpillexpo.org.

Keywords
homeschoolred pill expodes moinesmandy jacobs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy