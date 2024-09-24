© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI Replacing Teachers in London
A private school in London is now the first in the UK to embrace a teacherless, AI-driven classroom. Critics warn this could lead to a soulless education, trading human connection for tech precision. Students will don VR headsets and learn through AI platforms, launching a trial for 20 GCSEs. Is this innovation or a potential dystopia? The future of learning is here, and it’s raising eyebrows everywhere.