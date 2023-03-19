BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Secret Space & The Future of Humanity
Thomas Smith
Thomas Smith
187 followers
91 views • 03/19/2023

Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot joins Aaron and Tyler from the Journey To Truth podcast to discuss current political events, the financial crisis, the alien invasion of Earth, and the future of Humanity, among other topics.

"Earth is and has been invaded by a number of ET species, off-world species, and some of those species are controlled by what we call off-planet AI. This is a whole story that is obviously being submerged, covered up and kept away from the public.."

http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/10-2022





deep statepresident trumpartificial intelligencenew world orderetukraineinvasionreptiliansccpglobal resetblack hatswhite hatsfinancial crisisbanking scamfake bidentrain derailmentsattacks on the usajeckyll island
