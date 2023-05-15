The MC14T and the 2311 : The Next Generation of Firearms from EAA

In this episode of For The Love of Guns, we talk to Chase from EAA about the 2311 and the MC14T, a couple of pistols that will quickly gain popularity among shooters. We also talk about the rise of Turkish firearms and some of the back stories about SHOT





Join Me Today to Discuss:





• The MC14T pistol





• The Double Stack 2311





• Turkish Firearms









