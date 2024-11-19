Get Biblical Understanding #246 - Diligence

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

This is number 246 in our series of “Get Biblical Understanding.” In this session we’re reading many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with Diligence.





Webster’s dictionary of 1828 (which many of its definitions are taken from the Scriptures) records diligence as the steady application in business of any kind; constant effort to accomplish what is undertaken; exertion of body or mind without unnecessary delay or sloth; due attention; industry; assiduity.





Brethren, give diligence to make your calling and election sure. 2 Peter 1:5.





2 TIMOTHY 2:15 Study [be diligent] to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.





2 TIMOTHY 3:14-15 But continue thou in the things which thou hast learned and hast been assured of, knowing of whom thou hast learned them; And that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus.





2 TIMOTHY 4:5 But watch thou in all things, endure afflictions, do the work of an evangelist, make full proof of thy ministry.





2 TIMOTHY 4:7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith





2 TIMOTHY 4:21 Do thy diligence to come before winter. Eubulus greeteth thee, and Pudens, and Linus, and Claudia, and all the brethren.





TITUS 3:8 This is a faithful saying, and these things I will that thou affirm constantly, that they which have believed in God might be careful to maintain good works. These things are good and profitable unto men.





Thanks for listening and we hope you’ll join us again as we search the Scriptures in order to “Get Biblical Understanding.”









