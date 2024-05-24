© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China Surrounds Taiwan In Military Exercise-NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 24 2024
45 views • 11 months ago
Taiwan has mobilized its aerial, naval, and land-based military assets as China’s joint drills around the island enters its second day. These assets include an “emergency deployment” of a Tuo Chiang-class corvette dubbed in-country as the “carrier killer” and a Chin Chiang-class large patrol craft. As if that were not enough, the United States is warning of a military alliance between Russia and North Korea that just may result in unprecedented military actions right around the time of the US presidential election. “We have no doubt that North Korea will be provocative this year. It’s just a matter of how escalatory it is,” a U.S. intelligence official said.On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, 2024 has been chock full of end times intrigues and as we are rapidly approaching the half-way mark, no let up seems to be in sight on any front. One very interesting development we’ll also talk about today is how the so many doctors and medical professionals are now openly talking about vaccine injuries from the COVID-19 injection. In the Bronx yesterday, Donald Trump held a rally that drew thousands of people, and the Democrats are alarmed because his audience has become markedly more multiracial. The people who control Joe Biden are in panic mode right now, seeing that Barack Obama’s fourth term just might be in real danger. In the Middle East, Israel making gains in Rafah, but in Europe, many nations are formally giving recognition to Palestinian statehood. Everywhere you look, things are erupting, and we bring it all to you today on this Prophecy News Podcast!
