The New World Order

WEF: ‘Trump-Proof’ The Economy?

* Globalist plutocrats are concerned about President Trump winning in 2024.

* They don’t like an “America First” agenda.

* DJT disrupted their hegemony.

* They’re making the green energy industry too big to fail.

* Heritage Foundation economist Peter St. Onge joins Will Cain to discuss.





WEF: A Debaucherous Insane Asylum

* The sociopathic ‘elites’ in Davos, Switzerland want to do away with borders, cash, farming, food, freedom and petroleum.

* Instead, they want an ‘open’ and ‘cashless’ society where they have total control; and we eat bugs and use digital currencies (until those are taken away).

* The war is being waged on us.

* The climate crisis is their trojan horse/racket.

* They want to eliminate us — and they say it.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (19 January 2024)