On March 2, 2025, Pete Papaherakles and Brian Ruhe responded to my recent video, "1 in 3 Chance Jesus Existed - Brian Ruhe Interviews Richard Carrier Ph.D." at https://old.bitchute.com/video/FPMDqRvjJPag/ . We discussed the historical authenticity of Jesus, referencing Richard Carrier's views that Jesus may not have existed. They explore the idea that Paul, a Pharisee, might have created Jesus as a psyop to undermine Rome. They cite the lack of contemporary records of Jesus' miracles and resurrection, and the late dating of the gospels and Paul's writings. They also discuss the influence of Jewish leaders in shaping Christianity, the role of Josephus and Tacitus, and the potential Jewish strategy to weaken Rome through pacifism. The conversation touches on the historical context of early Christianity, the Council of Nicaea, and the Great Schism. The discussion centers on the theory that Jews manipulated Christian history, particularly the Protestant Reformation and the early Christian Church's actions. Pete argues that Jews, through figures like Saint Paul, created Christianity to undermine Roman and pagan cultures. They suggest that Jews used Christianity as a Trojan horse to spread their influence. The conversation also touches on the historical impact of Christianity on pagan cultures, the role of the Catholic Church, and the influence of Jewish-Christian dynamics on modern geopolitics. The speakers debate the historical accuracy of these claims and the broader implications for understanding religious and cultural history. The conversation revolves around a discussion on historical theories, with a focus on the Protocols of Zion and a hypothesis about Paul and the Pharisees creating Jesus as a psychological operation (psyop) against Rome. Pete defends the authenticity of the Protocols and clarifies that their theory is not meant to denigrate Jesus but to offer a different perspective. They express a desire to avoid offending Christians and emphasize that the theory is speculative. The participants also discuss the length and impact of the talk, with plans to follow up with Richard Carrier and consider politically correct questions for future discussions.





Outline





Richard Carrier's Theories and Personal Beliefs

• Pete Papaherakles discusses Richard Carrier's theories on the non-existence of the historical Jesus and his influence on Pete's thinking.

• Pete expresses his own Christian faith while acknowledging the challenges of reconciling certain biblical narratives with historical evidence.





Challenges in Establishing Jesus' Historicity

• Brian and Pete discuss the lack of contemporary records of Jesus' miracles, such as feeding 5000 people with five loaves and two fish.

• Pete questions the historical accuracy of the resurrection narrative, noting the absence of records from Greek, Roman, or Egyptian historians.

• Brian and Pete explore the timeline of the gospels and Paul's writings, suggesting that historical details were added later.





Historical Figures and Their Relevance

• Brian and Pete debate the historical existence of Pontius Pilate, with Pete citing Josephus and Tacitus as sources. It seems that he did exist.

• Pete highlights the inconsistencies in the gospels and the addition of miracles by later writers.





The Role of the Pharisees and Jewish Establishment

• Pete suggests that Paul, a Pharisee, might have been involved in creating the Jesus narrative as part of a larger Jewish strategy.

• Brian and Pete discuss the potential collaboration between Paul and other Pharisees in promoting the Jesus story.

• Pete references the Mossad's motto, "We will wage war through deception," to illustrate the Jewish tradition of strategic deception.

• Pete explores the idea that the Jews might have used Christianity as a means of undermining Roman strength through pacifism.





The Impact of Christianity on the Roman Empire

• Pete discusses Edward Gibbon's 1776 books and theory that Christianity contributed to the decline of the Roman Empire.

• Pete explains Gibbon's view that the teachings of Christianity, such as turning the other cheek and focusing on the afterlife, weakened the Roman will to fight.

• Pete questions the strategic decision to glorify a Jew as the central figure of a new Roman religion during a time of ongoing Jewish-Roman conflicts.





The Jewish Connection to Christianity

• Pete introduces the idea that Jewish leaders might have been involved in the creation of Christianity as a means of control.

• Pete references Rabbi Elie Ravage's essays suggesting that Jews were behind the creation of Christianity to weaken Gentile societies.

• Brian and Pete discuss the potential collaboration between Paul and Jewish leaders in spreading the Jesus narrative.

• Pete explores the historical context of Jewish-Roman conflicts and the strategic advantages of promoting a pacifist religion.