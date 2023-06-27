Senator Ron Johnson | There is a much larger story than Biden family corruption.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senator Ron Johnson: For years I've been saying there is a much larger story than Biden family corruption. The corruption inside our federal agencies and MSM is extensive.
We need more whistleblowers to come forward and tell us the truth. That is the only way to restore integrity and credibility.
@SenRonJohnson
https://twitter.com/SenRonJohnson/status/1673676867260280836?s=20