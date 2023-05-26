The Threat of an Alien-Invasion is Real

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They’ve been with us all along protecting us. For thousands of years our destinies have been intertwined. We’ve been carefully guarded and guided toward one inevitable conclusion, with most never realizing who was really behind it, at least until recently. Read the related article for more details at Gibraltar-Messenger.net/signs/real-alien-et-invasion.
All video-clips and images within are for instructional purposes and commentary.