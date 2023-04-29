BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JIM JORDAN GRILLS TEACHERS UNION HEAD ON ROLE 👪🧑‍🏫 PARENTS PLAY IN THEIR CHILD'S EDUCATION
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
150 views • 04/29/2023

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5PHwdqdvgfg


At a House Select Committee hearing on the Coronavirus, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) spoke about school closures.


https://data.unicef.org/data-for-action/parental-involvement-childrens-learning/


https://twitter.com/bigheavy70/status/1651355256045858817


https://www.researchgate.net/publication/344014882_PARENTAL_PARTICIPATION_IN_CHILD_EDUCATION_A_SOCIOLOGICAL_STUDY


https://www.npr.org/2021/02/05/964079480/teachers-union-head-examples-of-success-and-trust-key-to-reopening-schools


https://www.linkedin.com/posts/marktrump_a-first-of-its-kind-signal-has-been-detected-activity-7054913547926953984-IY65?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_android

Keywords
groomingeducationjim jordanparental rightsrandi weingartenteachers unioncoronavirusschool closureshomosexual banking mafiahouse select committee hearingmark trumpnovel brain activity
