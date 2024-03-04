How Communists Could Start the Internal Revolution 03/04/2024

Today is all about how the 2024 Election could start the Internal Revolution. Pastor Stan shares how the Democrats could Disqualify Trump if the Supreme court doesn’t. They could even have the votes to prevent him from taking office. In other news, British and French Troop are on the ground in Ukraine, stating openly that they are at War with Russia.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support