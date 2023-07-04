“You can’t comply your way out of tyranny”

Passionate words from a woman that lived under communism.

Tabita lived through the Romanian Revolution in 1989. If you listen to anyone listen to her!





"More people have been killed by governments than anyone else! The government is the real threat. When governments turn rogue, we have a duty to STAND UP!".





"You cannot comply your way out of tyranny"





There is a difference between protests and revolutions. In a revolution, you are there to win you don't go home! In Romania, the people's revolution took over the media broadcast and burnt their propaganda books in the streets.