EPSTEIN CONTACTS RELEASED 📓 NOAM CHOMSKY, CIA DIRECTOR, GOLDMAN SACHS EXEC FINALLY EXPOSED
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
265 views • 05/02/2023

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fvtq0N1B14E


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/7k8g81


Robby Soave and Jessica Burbank react to new updates surrounding Jeffrey Epstein. #NoamChomsky #ciamis


About Rising:

Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers.


Follow Rising on social media:


Website: Hill.TV


Facebook: facebook.com/HillTVLive/


Instagram: @HillTVLive


Twitter: @HillTVLive


On July 23, 2018 Sarah Ruth Ashcraft has came forward and announced that she was subjected to CIA brainwashing techniques and child sex trafficked to Hollywood at age 13 years and raped by Hollywood star Tom Hanks.

Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 2, 2023

https://twitter.com/dom_lucre/status/1653210413515898882


I will give $10,000 dollars to the first person who finds me a picture of Michelle Obama pregnant

shaneyyricch (@shaneyyricch) May 2, 2023

https://twitter.com/shaneyyricch/status/1653233448213938176


https://www.azfamily.com/2023/04/30/soccer-community-rallying-together-after-12-year-old-phoenix-girl-suffers-cardiac-arrest


https://rumble.com/v2ldzri-tucker-exposes-reporters-addiction-to-tentacle-porn-on-live-tv-ends-careerh.html?mref=1k3yf&mc=8x7oz


KanekoaTheGreat

Why is the CIA Director meeting with a convicted pedophile who was in charge of an elite child sex trafficking ring❓

@KanekoaTheGreat

https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1653277841914728453


 scumbag lowlife pond scum human sludge sewer rat dung 
“Many of those on the calendar told the Wall Street Journal that they visited Epstein because he was rich and had connections. So much for principles.
“If someone has enough money and an extensive enough Rolodex, the elites of this country are more than happy to sell their souls to the devil. Others claimed that Epstein had served his time and been rehabilitated for his evil ways.”
⁣https://thepoliticalinsider.com/jeffrey-epsteins-calendar-shows-overall-acceptance-of-debauchery-by-the-elite/


groomingtraffickingciacanstjeffrey epsteinseptember 11goldman sachsnoam chomskyscumbaggerychild endangermentgatekeeperhomosexual banking mafia
