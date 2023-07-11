BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
News Bending Wizards - Warping your Reality and your Mind
America at War
America at War
58 views • 07/11/2023

NewsBenders was released in 1968.


It's a short, 1/2 hour "Revelation of the Method" film...

And it tells you everything you need to know!
It's ALL BS folks! They laid out their plan in this 30 minute show

I combined it with a few clips from Owen Benjamin, Shaking My Head Productions, and some Chernobyl residents living healthy as can be in Chernobyl videos

Don't allow them to turn your mind into your PRISON!
Don't allow them to turn mankind into his own captor.
Dark Wizards are real!

STOP believing the Dark Wizards!
Step into your authority, and cast off the delusions of this world!

Keywords
evilciapropagandatruthgovernmentnwomediailluminatinukeswef
