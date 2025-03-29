Good Women, “Vitamins”, Forbidden Johnny, BJJ Freemasons, Marion Lion’s Paw, No-Inspiration Hollywood, Anti-Farouqe

SR 2025-03-28 IGNORE JOHNNY

Topic list:

* Johnny lists off the handful of women who AREN’T fooled.

* Are vitamins a thing? If not, what of the “natural healers” making money off of them?

* All the rest of the women who are fooled and fools, like Leftist Labour Minister-ette Lauren Edwards. Who is hounding her and why?

* Are the biggest names in “alt media”, comedy and BJJ Freemasons?

* Someone on the outside confirms that Johnny Cirucci is actively avoided by “Big Players”.

* Even “Christians” like John Kirwin and Tudor Alexander avoid Johnny.

* Have these big names picked “partners” to further their careers?

* The assassins of wrestling, bodybuilding and BJJ? How do you protect yourself from them?

* What’s going on between Joe Rogan and Tim Pool?

* Marion “Pat” Robertson’s KoM Luce “Time” “Lion’s Paw” and the Freemasonic fag-shake of the same name.

* Gary Nerdrotic Buechler

* Hollywood top priority: KILL INSPIRATION.

* Lady Saint Gaga

* James Jesuit Gunn’s Satanic agenda attacks the Henry Cavil Superman.

* YOU-BE-SOFT mocks Japan.

* Remember who picked the anti-Farouqe?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

> Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

> Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

> BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

> Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

> UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5