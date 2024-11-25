Healing sounds and natural soundscapes for relaxation.

Testing things on the digital front! As an artist, I’m exploring a unique and modern intersection: sharing healing frequencies through digital waves. In this work, I pair the resonant vibrations of a Nepalese sound bowl—a deeply rooted spiritual and sonic tool—with recordings of sounds from my ongoing nature immersion studies.







This combination holds immense potential for healing, as it blends both the ancient, grounding frequencies of the sound bowl with the restorative qualities of natural soundscapes.



