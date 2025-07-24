Federal Reserve makes Fine Wine with Tortured Toddler Blood

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick am SvenVonErick on X. https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/114903832059771415



https://rumble.com/user/SvenVonErick



https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/114903045057038607



#WBNemesis The Jews, LBGTQ+, Satanists, & Pedophiles are the Mafia.



They are the UN WEF BlackRock Umbrella.



They own & run 99% of Everything.



They print money.



They are Spying. 100,000 Chickens in Connecticut didn’t set themselves on fire. They want Nuclear War.



They want us on CBDCs to track us, starve us, demoralize & kill us. All Jews & LBGTQ+ need to be identified & rounded up, not us.



Let’s use the Israel run DHS FEMA Camps that they plan to use for us, on them.



Feel free to donate:



Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079



1 706 740 9324 for texts & voicemails. I do not check comments here.



Mike Adams, I would like to do an American Ex-Pat Opinions Show from Saigon Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam. Any chance of getting some help? For those most pissed off about this video, why don't you compensate me for stealing what my Grandfather left me, & that you stole?