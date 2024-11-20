BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Did you vote? Democracy is Fascism is Socialism is Slavery = no real choice
Picterpreter
Picterpreter
4 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 6 months ago

How They Control Us Ep.3: Democracy is Fascism is Socialism is Slavery; there is no real choice, no Vote matters. Did you Vote? Democracy is Fascism is Socialism is Slavery; there is a choice, Some Solutions Inside "Freedom." The word is sold to us, packaged up as democracy, free markets, and even the elusive dream of equality. But in reality, democracy, fascism, and socialism are all just layers of the same old system: slavery. From day one, power has been in the hands of a few, and we’ve been working, paying, and playing by rules made to keep us right where they want us. In this video, we uncover the illusion of freedom and control hidden behind buzzwords and “rights.” We’ll trace the evolution of enclosure, from medieval times to today’s corporate land grabs and “free markets.” And by the end, we’ll share strategies to reclaim your autonomy and fight back, because the game was never designed for us to win. The truth is uncomfortable, but it’s time to face it. Democracy, fascism, socialism—it’s all the same machine. So join us as we explore what true freedom would look like and what we can do to reclaim it.

Keywords
slaveryfascismdemocracy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy