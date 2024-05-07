© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WITH A LEADER LIKE PUTIN, WE HAVE NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT - Head of Chechnya, South Russia, Ramzan Kadyrov.
Adding another statement by Kadyrov today...
❗️Kadyrov about the special operation: “this month” we need to take the nearest territory - definitely Odessa and Kharkov - then force Zelensky to sign the necessary papers