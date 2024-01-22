Gender Roles According to a Loving God.
I have had many people, mostly women, ask me about this subject that I am presenting today, but had put it off many times because it stirs up heartaches in me. But I have had increasing amounts of peole want to hear my views on this lately, including a young lady in Australia who was so excited about what I shared on this, that I knew I had to make the time to do this video. It comes with uncomfortable family loss emotion from me, so I hope it will help everyone who hears it.
Blessings to all who yearn to see YHWH's original plan in place for those of us who embrace it.
Please let me know if this helped any of you.
