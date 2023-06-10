© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian ground forces capture Ukrainian soldiers in the trenches - Сухопутные войска России захватывают украинских солдат в окопах
That’s all, it’s clear
Climb out here
Guns
It’s clear, don’t shoot
Throw your guns over here
Take it
Don’t be afraid no one is going to hurt you
Let’s go with me
Vamoose уходить
‘Russians resolve to CONVINCE Ukrainian soldiers to surrender in trenches’