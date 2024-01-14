Where have all Perth’s ants gone? RAT OF THE HIGHWAY EXPERIENCE MVI_7476-7merged

This video was shot at Reg Bond Reserve, on the banks of the Swan-Avon River, Viveash, near Midland, Perth, Western Australia. Did you see the Rat of the Highway children’s film, where the nasty rat stole the leaf from a line of ants walking along, in single file, the path? Just as with grasshoppers and beetles, spiders and preying mantises, geckoes and butterflies, I see few ants anymore in my yard or out and about, day or night, and this bothers me. It is another class of insects that appear to me to be in far lesser numbers than years past, although this is a subjective observation of mine. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of these days.

