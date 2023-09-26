Dr. Thomas Binder, MD explains the mRNA Criminal PLANDEMIC from his practice in Zurich, Switzerland

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Thomas Binder, MD explains the PLANDEMIC.
Sep 25
Guys, if anyone wants to get (another) mRNA-shot or wants to give you (another) mRNA-shot, just show them this letter to the editor of the Swiss Medical Journal and play this speech, face to face, full volume if necessary!
Get up, stand up for your ([grand]children's) rights
@Thomas_Binder
