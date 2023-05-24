"Bandit" - The Mascot of the Marine Corps of the Russian Pacific Fleet - a Dog named "Bandit"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've posted several short clips with Bandit. This is his feature presentation. ; )
The plot tells about the mascot of the Marine Corps of the Pacific Fleet - a dog named "Bandit". A marine with the call sign "Yaryi" is the owner of a dog, regularly trains his four-legged comrade and performs combat missions with him in the special operation zone.