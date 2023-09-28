© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbs organic pumpkin purée
- 2 tsp HRS Organic Coconut Palm Sugar
Milk:
- 1 cup water
- 1/4 cup GB Organic Non-Fat Milk Powder
Pumpkin pie spice:
- 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
- pinch ground ginger
- pinch ground nutmeg
- pinch ground cloves
Espresso Shot:
2 Tbs any HRS 100% Organic Hand-Roasted Whole Bean Coffee
4oz water
1. Prepare the espresso shot with HRS coffee beans.
2. Prepare milk by combining water and skim milk powder, mix until smooth.
3. In a mug, mix coffee, pumpkin puree and spices until well combined.
4. Pour in the milk and froth. Garnish with spices.