Peter Thiel at Bilderberg Confronted on Palantir, Jeffrey Epstein & Big Brother by Dan Dicks
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
133 followers
54 views • 3 months ago

::::::Title: Peter Thiel at Bilderberg Confronted on Palantir, Jeffrey Epstein & Big Brother

Bilderberg group meets in Sweden ... Independent journalist Dan Dicks confronted Thiel – a Bilderberg Steering Committee member – walking Outside Stockholm’s Grand Hotel, pressing the Palantir co-founder about the company’s potential role working with the Trump administration to compile data on Americans.

Thiel and Palantir CEO Alex Karp are among roughly 131 notable figures attending the 2025 conference, where discussion topics this year include, “AI, Deterrence and National Security.”

Thiel’s frequent participation, attending at least 14 conferences, and steering committee role, combined with his growing influence in the Trump administration, prompted the Drudge Report to ask, “THIEL TAKES OVER FOR KISSINGER?” questioning whether he was replacing former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who’d attended over 50 meetings and reportedly held huge sway at meetings.

Keywords
bilderbergbig brotherjeffrey epsteinepsteinpalantirdevilspeter thiel
