Before Entering the Persian Gulf - Surveillance Systems of IRAN Navy were used to Observe the American Fleet

Before entering the Persian Gulf, the unmanned and manned surveillance systems of Iran Navy were used to observe the American fleet, which includes the Eisenhower cvn-69 aircraft carrier, the Philippine Sea CG56 cruiser, the DDG107 Gravely destroyer, the DDG63 Stethem destroyer, and the French D-653 Languedoc frigate.

A US Navy strike group led by the aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower entered the Persian Gulf for the first time in three years.

The American fleet's progress was closely monitored by Iranian unmanned systems.

The US Central Command stated that the purpose of the American AUG's call was to "ensure freedom of navigation on key international waterways."

The commander of the Iranian IRGC Navy advised the United States to behave wisely in the Persian Gulf and remember that its ships are within range of Iranian missiles.





The video confirms that Iran has detailed information about all movements of US ships.



