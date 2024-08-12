© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian forces drones such as FPV, Lancet and Kub UAV, turned into safari and reacted very strongly to Kiev's attempt to attack into Kursk. The images show that the work of the drones managed to burn a large number of NATO supply equipment and destroy Ukrainian assault troops, cutting off their foothold in the sovereign territory of Russia.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/