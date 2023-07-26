Technology In The Wrong Hands

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show
56: The one who controls technology will use it in time against those
who oppose them whether they are right or wrong! More tools in the
toolbox for the AI machine.
Voice to Skull Technology in the churches: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sJTtFOmtZgrI/
For
more information, please visit our main website
at http://scotthenslernetwork.org.
You
can also listen to the audio version of our show
at https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel.
Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/