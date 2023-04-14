The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Whose Heart Are You After?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Support the show & get the tunes and swag you love.@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
The heart of God is revealed throughout the bible Warriors Of Light. It would seem logical that if we are to seek our best life as believers, then we should know the heart of our father and seek to match our character to his.
So read, study, ask questions, and take action today and every day to become the man or woman (only two genders thank you) of God that you were born to be. Rock on!
Video credits:
How could David be considered a man after God’s own heart? | GotQuestions.org
Sweet & Lynch - "Miracle" - Official Music Video | Michael Sweet & George Lynch
Make your playlist rock!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3UAxE02
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3UBH7o0
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
Thank you for supporting the show. We appreciate you giving us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ussportsnetwork
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ussportsradio
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealussportsnetwork/
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Radio.
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen