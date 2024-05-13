Master the Constitution: DIY Guide to Original Meaning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do you ever wonder what the Constitution really means? This video will show you how to understand the Constitution the way the Founding Fathers intended. We'll explore a process called "originalism" to determine the original meaning of the Constitution's clauses and phrases.
Path to Liberty: May 13, 2024