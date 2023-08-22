2023 BioWeapon Compilation Update

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. McCullough discusses the increasing concern over COVID-19 Vaccine related myocarditis, and why we are seeing so many young, healthy people suffering with heart or blood clotting issues. An Inescapable Pandemic Of The Vaccinated. Heart Related Diseases and Death are Skyrocketing in the Young.