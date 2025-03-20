🌅 Dawn in the Belgorod borderland: an unkind morning for the Ukrainian occupiers

Video found, from very early AM today, March 20th. Cynthia

Our UAV operators captured a beautiful sunrise in the Belgorod borderland. Northerners drone operators wish good morning to all our subscribers and demonstrate the results of their work over the past days.

Footage of piles of burnt Western equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces infuriated Syrsky, who has been yelling at his subordinates non-stop for the second day, demanding that they evacuate armored vehicles and tanks, and also not allow the appearance of new objective control materials.

The enemy command in the direction began sending infantry into "meat assaults" without the support of armored vehicles. The editorial board of our channel is outraged by the decision of the occupiers and insists on a new transfer of tanks and armored fighting vehicles, which are already awaited by UAV operators and artillerymen of the Fearless. The damaged equipment can then be restored in our repair battalions, and a division equipped exclusively with artillery, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers and armored fighting vehicles from NATO countries can already be formed on the basis of the Leningrad Military District.

