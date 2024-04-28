PANIC! Ukraine soldiers are fleeing from Novokalinovo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The 47th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fled from Novokalinovo possibly retreating to Arkhangelsk. The escape of Ukrainian soldiers in vehicles carrying their wounded comrades came after the total encirclement of the 132nd Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces and turned the gray zone in Novokalinovo and the neighboring village of Keramik.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/