Made in the image ((ELOHIYM )) - NOT Made in the Image of the (( LORD GOD )). CONVERSION Necessary !
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
4 views • 03/31/2023

If we were made in the Image of the Father, Son and the HOLY Ghost, then WE WOULDN'T NEED to Be Converted.  

John 3:3 Jesus answered and said to him, “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.” 

Romans 5:10 For if when we were enemies we were reconciled to God through the death of His Son, much more, having been reconciled, we shall be saved by His life. 

We must truly repent of our sins and forgive everyone  

