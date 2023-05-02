The 8 Best Elk Hunting Cartridges: Bringing Down the Big Bulls

For $20 off your next ammo purchase, go to https://ammo.com/youtube (a special deal for our viewers)!

Share video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJwUlFr32v4

When you've got a monster Roosevelt Elk giving you the perfect broadside shot, the last thing you need to worry about is if you brought the right ammo to get the job done. There's a lot of debate on the internet and YouTube about what the best elk hunting cartridges are for every situation. Although most of hunting comes down to shot placement and patience, having the best ammo available helps a lot too.

Most of us don’t live with big bull elk right in our backyards. That means elk hunting takes tons of planning and a huge investment of money. Not only are elk tags expensive, but you also might not draw a tag for your favorite area every season. Chasing bull is no easy task, so you shouldn’t trust what may be a once-in-a-lifetime shot to a sub-par cartridge.





In this podcast, Chris and Dave discuss the 8 best elk hunting cartridges on the market that will all but guarantee you fell that big bull should you get a shot on him. Of course this is not a comprehensive list, but it is what our recommendations are for your next elk hunting rifle.

Read more here: https://ammo.com/best/cartridge-for-elk-hunting

#elkhunting

#elk

#bestof