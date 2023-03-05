"GREAT SIGNS IN THE HEAVENS"- AURORA BOREALIS WILL BE EVERYWHERE

#AURORA #HEAVEN #WEATHER

Today's word: The AURORA BOREALIS will be the sign for the season of the Lord's return, it will also be an alarm clock that the coming of the fallen is at hand. The more widespread it gets, the more God wants us to be vigilant. Strange weather phenomena will appear out of their appointed times and places, and this one, THE NORTHERN LIGHTS, along with very vivid and colorful skies are a warning to us to keep out of isolated nature spots and be wise concerning our movements outdoors. Hear the words of the Lord.





Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against PRINCIPALITIES, AGAINST POWERS, AGAINST THE RULERS OF DARKNESS OF THIS AGE, AGAINST SPIRITUAL HOSTS OF WICKEDNESS IN THE HEAVENLY PLACES. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. [Eph. 6:10- 13]





The aurora borealis does not belong in AFRICA or any part of SOUTH EAST ASIA, or even all over N. America or Europe. It has appointed times & seasons, being mostly an 'outermost Northern hemisphere' phenomena. (I read that there was shock when it was seen in Japan in 2015, prior to that it was last seen 2004.) So what is God saying? When you can video it from your front porch and it's on the local news- you are living in the days of Matt 24, Luke 21, Mark 13, along with all the other signs of His coming, along with the return of fallen beings back to earth. God bless.🌺

