https://gettr.com/post/p2al4xl7815
3/5/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP’s demise still remains in 2025, but Xi Jinping’s life began to countdown after the 2023 Lunar Spring. When the ongoing Two Sessions of the CCP are concluded, the countdown to Xi’s lifecycle will be ticking down by seconds
#XitheDeadEmperor #countdown #CCPtwosessions
3/5/2023 文贵直播：中共灭亡的时间还是预计在2025年，但习的生命已经在2023年农历立春开始进入了倒计时。现在的两会开完后，习的生命周期倒计时就开始读秒
#习死皇 #倒计时 #中共两会