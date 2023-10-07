Mitochondria are to Genes what Free Will is to Predetermination 🤔 "Head Strong" Book Review

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This book makes the case that optimizing your mitochondria is the ultimate performance-enhancing Biohack because mitochondria are the fundamental energy generation mechanism that underlies everything else. I begin in a mountain monastery to make an important bio-philosophical point: Mitochondria are to genes what free will is to predetermination...
1:00 Midichlorians vs Mitochondria
2:50 Predetermination
4:20 Free Will
5:10 Religion
6:56 Micro Free Will vs Macro Free Will
9:55 Genes are Destiny
13:00 Defy your Genes
15:55 Genes vs Mitochondria
17:40 About Head Strong
Filmed in Dryanovo, Bulgaria 🇧🇬
