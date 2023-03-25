© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some more footage of the unsuccessful UKR reconnaissance in force in the Zaporozhye direction featuring footage of destroyed US supplied M113s, including one with a full squad of infantry. According to the video source at least 10 American made APCs and 40 UKR KIA were left on the field of battle.