Brave TV - Oct 6, 2023 - Dr. William Makis, MD on COVID Vaccines and Turbo Cancers - Destroying Mankind

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. William Makis is an oncologist and cancer researcher who has been reporting on an alarming increase in cancer rates – and possible connections between sudden deaths and mRNA vaccines.
Dr. William Makis is a Canadian physician with expertise in Radiology, Oncology, and Immunology. He is a University of Toronto Scholar and the author of over 100 peer-reviewed medical publications.Show more
Source: https://drdrew.com/2023/dr-william-makis-discusses-alarming-rise-in-cancer-rates-possible-connection-to-covid-vaccine-w-dr-kelly-victory-ask-dr-drew/
-----
BraveTV Official
Website: https://BraveTV.com
Store: https://BraveTV.com/store
Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch
About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about
-----
NEW SAVINGS!!! Full Moon Protocol $197 Today with PROMO Code BTV - SAVE over $20
Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/
The United States Federal Government has purchased over $200 MILLION in ANTIi-Radiation Medications for a coming Nuclear Event!
Grab Your Pre-Sale Special Atomic Detoxified Iodine, a SPECIAL Edgar Cayce Formula!
https://bravetv.store/products/pre-sale-bravetv-iodine-formula-will-ship-early-october-1-2-oz-size
To change your retirement to Silver IRA’s, be sure to check out my Plan for you at http://www.kirkelliottphd.com/DrDean
Survival is a necessity at https://www.SurvivalDispatch.com
To learn about investing in Gold & Silver visit wwwUSCoinCapitol.com, or call 800-878-2646.
-----
BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest
Show less
CSID: 419216b5e4b0b6e3
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co