💥 A Better Look at the Consequences of One of the Strikes that Hit Kiev
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
204 views • 03/25/2024

💥🇺🇦 Consequences of one of the strikes that hit Kiev.

The building that was hit on Mykhaila Boichuka St, 32 in Kiev.
Some sort of administration building.
The address (the building that is not destroyed on the left) is Kiev State Institute of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design named after M. Boychuk.

💥🇺🇦 The destroyed building in Kiev was used by the Civil Defense Headquarters of Ukraine.

There is currently no data on Ukrainian personnel losses.

adding...

There are reports that explosions occured in Kiev two minutes after are raid alarms went off.

First reports suggest that "Zircon" missiles were used.

Patriot systems at Zhuliany Airport were allegedly the target, some reports suggest that one of the "decision making centers" was hit.

Update: Allegedly the building of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine was hit.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
