Message Allegedly From Our Lady Regarding Israel, The Temple Mount & A FALSE Messiah!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Apr 22, 2024





The full message given to a seer allegedly by Our Lady in 2011.





About the seer:

Paweł Szczerzyński came from Sosnowiec, a city in southern Poland. Already when he was about 20 years old, Our Lady began to appear to him, and then also Saint Joseph, Saint Charbel, the holy Angels, etc. At first, Heaven gave him the name Little Brother in Christ, then, in the 1990s, he received messages mainly concerning the emerging Community of Saint Joseph. and Poland. During this time, he was under the care of a very pious German priest, Michael Prader. In 2000, Paul received enhanced prophetic anointing and from then on, as Adam Man, he received not only Messages for the Community, but for the entire world and Poland. Since then, he has been under the care of several Polish bishops, including Archbishop Andrzej Dzięga. According to Heaven's will, he remained hidden, but his messages are well known to many Polish Catholics. He went to be with the Lord in 2014





🙏 Please support our Gofundme mission with Fr. Francis to build a Marian Sanctuary in Ghana: https://gofund.me/5a7bc13a





Free Monthly Newsletter: https://motherandrefuge.com/prayer-requests/





Music:

Rain Fuse French Fuse

from the YouTube Audio Library





OUR NEW BOOK!

📖​ Buy 'The Most Holy Rosary: Prayers and Mystical Meditations of Saints and Seers' in Kindle and paperback: https://a.co/d/hP1ijdr





📖CATHOLIC CHILDREN'S BOOK!

Apparitions of Holy Mother Mary: Five Heavenly Calls to Children!

US LINK: https://amz.run/6sFD

Australia: https://amzn.asia/d/jkxngYf

UK: https://amzn.eu/d/5RL3Wz4





MUSIC BY: Ascension by Keys of Moon | / keysofmoon

Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/

Creative Commons CC BY 4.0

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0





📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!





US LINK: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW

AUSTRALIA: https://amzn.asia/d/hjNLU9W

OTHER: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-end-times-spiritual-warfare-mother-refuge/1143070315?ean=9780645665215





📖​ Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises

US LINK: https://a.co/d/5XuT6vw

AUSTRALIA: https://amzn.asia/d/isEkGkq

OTHER: https://www.booktopia.com.au/pieta-of-the-apocalyse-ron-ray/book/9780645665208.html





⛪Shop with us❤️

https://motherrefugeoftheendtimes.myspreadshop.com/





🔔 Join this channel to get access to perks :

/ @motherandrefuge





✝️ Visit Our Website

https://motherandrefuge.com/





💜 Please consider supporting this channel through a donation. Donations will go towards basic channel infrastructure, faster internet access, improving video editing tools, paying for professional editing and voiceovers, and other supports.

❤️PayPal Donation Link:

https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=K5RKZW8KVYLK2¤cy_code=USD





​📿​🙏​ LIVE 24/7 Prayer Rooms

• LIVE 24/7 PRAYER ROOMS https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL11LaxjLQpCUfW-tSTW-v2X2PvfHz0tjY





⛪ Join our Rumble channel:

https://rumble.com/user/MotherandRefuge





✝️ Join us on FB:

https://www.facebook.com/Motheroftheendtimes/





⛪Join our Telegram Group

https://t.me/+O3VQkRnLHodiZjA1





✝️ Join our Telegram Channel

https://t.me/MotherandRefuge





⛪ Join our Signal Group

https://signal.group/#CjQKIOP6yg4eabl_W0WQhWupVxksJjf_FqiLY1wE3S-xv5sREhCBQr_ReHIJRPXAoMhRIBLv





✝️ Join us on Twitter





https://twitter.com/RefugeEnd?t=UIwMzJQhBk1G7xvcqC5qsA&s=09





​✍​📃​ Please contact the channel for suggestions or to offer assistance with this mission:

Email : [email protected]





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Tw9sO5VmaQ