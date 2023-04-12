Could Recent Banking Crises Lead to Reductions in Social Security ?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is the economy making you dizzy these days ?
Persistent inflation, interest rate uncertainty, banking crisis and the still unresolved standoff over the debt ceiling - in such conditions what will happen with your secure retirement ?
There is hope, precious metals (gold, silver) can help you out, would you consider them for your protection?
video originally from: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/video/banking-crises-social-security/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1373&apmtrkr_cph=&sub_id=end_socialsec