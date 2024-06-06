Russian Frontline Combat For Ukraine's Last Stronghold

Patrick Lancaster





Jun 2, 2024





BREAKING: As Frontline Battle Rages on Russia captures Ukraine's one of a kind "invincible" "super weapon" that turns out to be a piece of junk and waist of 5 million $.

The development of the armored vehicle (NOT Tank as the Ukrainians call it ) “Azovets” began on a proactive basis in April 2015 at a cost of about 5 million $, design and construction were carried out by the engineering group of the NSU Azov regiment (head of the engineering group, designer Bogdan Zvarich ; chief designer of the engineering group S. N. Stepanov ; chief consultant - former chief engineer and chief designer of the Kharkov armored repair plant.

Ukraine claims : "The Azovets is an armored fighting vehicle (AFV) that has been designed to focus on urban combat/survival."

And that

"the Azovets is a highly capable combat vehicle that has been designed to take on a wide range of missions. Its self-made combat modules, powerful weapons, and enhanced protection make it a formidable opponent on the battlefield."

But in this report we see how and why they left it in a hole without it even seeing battle as Ukrainian forces retreated. I also show you an insite into how the Ukrains AZOV forces built it and why it was not continued.





With so much going on in the war between Russian and Ukraine you need to get as much information as possible from as many sources as possble.

Elon Musk compared the idea of Ukraine joining NATO with the beginning of a film about a nuclear apocalypse

As The USA says "Ukraine will join NATO", U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared,

The USA top diplomat says that Ukraine will join NATO at some point in the future, an assertion probably intended to reassure Ukraine

Elon Musk says “This is how a movie about a nuclear apocalypse begins,” the billionaire wrote in comments to Blinken’s speech, where he said that Ukraine would join NATO.





My jurnalism is only supported by you my viewers so help meget better donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday





My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line.

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!





We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.





#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

I show what the western media will not show you.





Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday

Or via crypto:

XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk

BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28

ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD





You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:





https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancasternewstoday

https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday

https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancasternews

https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday

https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday

https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday

https://vk.com/patricklancaster





Why does the western media try to hide this?

Please Donate just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday

00:00 "Invincible Super Weapon" Introduction

01:10 Russian Soldiers Interview

08:38 ASOV

08:59 Operating "Invincible Super Weapon"

10:04 INSIDE "Invincible Super Weapon"

12:17 Ukraine PR video of the making of the "Invincible Super Weapon"





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBs49d4gvvE